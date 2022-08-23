Essentra (LON:ESNT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 350 to GBX 310. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Essentra traded as low as GBX 222.50 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.69), with a volume of 393368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50 ($2.82).

Essentra Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £668.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99.

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Essentra’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

