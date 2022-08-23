Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $280.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.94.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $265.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

