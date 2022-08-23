Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $91.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.20. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 118.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 112,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

