Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.04.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

