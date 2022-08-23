Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.