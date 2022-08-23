Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.89. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 48,034 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

