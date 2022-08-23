Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Acquired by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 687.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,312 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for about 5.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Farfetch worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 308,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.00.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

