FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $225.79. 39,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

