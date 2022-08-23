FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,807.00

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FibSWAP DEx Profile

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.

Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx

