Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Holdings Boosted by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises about 7.2% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 590.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

