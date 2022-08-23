Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

