Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

