Financial Analysis: Revlon (NYSE:REV) vs. Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Revlon and Waldencast Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revlon 0 0 0 0 N/A Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00

Waldencast Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.03%. Given Waldencast Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waldencast Acquisition is more favorable than Revlon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revlon -18.74% N/A -12.74% Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -1.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Revlon and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.8% of Revlon shares are held by institutional investors. 86.1% of Revlon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revlon and Waldencast Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revlon $2.08 billion 0.21 -$206.90 million ($7.03) -1.16 Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Waldencast Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revlon.

Volatility and Risk

Revlon has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast Acquisition has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waldencast Acquisition beats Revlon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revlon

(Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands. Its Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes, and sells skin care products under the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide, Prevage, Eight Hour, SUPERSTART, Visible Difference, and Skin Illuminating brands; and fragrances under the Elizabeth Arden White Tea, Elizabeth Arden Red Door, Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue, and Elizabeth Arden Green Tea brands. The company's Portfolio segment offers color cosmetics under the Almay and SinfulColors brands; men's grooming products under the American Crew brand; nail polishes, gel nail color, and nail enhancements under the CND brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum brand; hair care products under the Creme of Nature; and hair color line under the Llongueras brand. Its Fragrances segment develops, markets, and distributes owned and licensed fragrances, as well as distributes prestige fragrance brands owned by third parties. This segment offers its products under the Juicy Couture, John Varvatos, AllSaints, Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Curve, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Ed Hardy, Charlie, Lucky Brand, Alfred Sung, Halston, Geoffrey Beene, and White Diamonds brands. It sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, independent distributors, mass and prestige retail, e-commerce sites, department stores, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as licenses its Revlon and other trademarks to the manufacturers of complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in New York, New York. On June 15, 2022, Revlon, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Waldencast Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

