Financial Review: XOS (XOS) and Its Competitors

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare XOS to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -8.25 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.46

XOS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

XOS has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% XOS Competitors -295.26% -5.59% -3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XOS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2095 2875 33 2.47

XOS presently has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 321.72%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 32.07%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

XOS rivals beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

