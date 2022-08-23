First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services comprises 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Business Financial Services worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 29.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

