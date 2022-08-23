First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 143,254 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,254 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.85% of HCA Healthcare worth $627,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 42,214 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

HCA stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.57. 19,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.04. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

