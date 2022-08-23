First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,458,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Kraft Heinz worth $254,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 539.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 37.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 132,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,182,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,574 shares of company stock worth $2,554,715. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

