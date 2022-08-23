First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. 89,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,203. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

