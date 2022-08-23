First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $575.53 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,028,158 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $575,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 53,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

