First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $784.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.96% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $784,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. 61,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

