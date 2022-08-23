First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $57.77 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 575,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. 41,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

