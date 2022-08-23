First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of PPG Industries worth $139,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 305,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.64. 12,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

