First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 200 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

