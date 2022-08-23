First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Position in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Convey Health Solutions were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNVY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 281,344 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNVY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE CNVY remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

