First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 4.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $320,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $8.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.92. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

