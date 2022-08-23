First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,271 shares during the period. Open Text makes up 1.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of Open Text worth $141,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Open Text by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Open Text by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 18.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OTEX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. 61,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

