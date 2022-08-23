First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,196,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises about 1.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $73,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in PG&E by 2,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,261,000 after buying an additional 15,258,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $63,803,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 9,706.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,036,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 198,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 195.50, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

