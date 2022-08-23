First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 1,230 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.13 and a 200 day moving average of $209.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

