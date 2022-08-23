First Pacific Advisors LP Takes $26,000 Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,077,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,231,000 after buying an additional 465,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,762,000 after buying an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,577,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 227,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,373 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock remained flat at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

