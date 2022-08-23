First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IAC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IAC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in IAC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,240. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $158.81.
In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
