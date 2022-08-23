First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 62,691 shares.The stock last traded at $105.78 and had previously closed at $107.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

