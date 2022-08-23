FLEX LNG (FLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th.
FLEX LNG Stock Performance
FLNG opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $163,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
