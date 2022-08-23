FLEX LNG (FLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLNG opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $163,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About FLEX LNG

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

