Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $14,055.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14,055.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDYPY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

