FOAM Reaches Market Cap of $7.29 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (FOAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 27% against the dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $19.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075108 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FOAM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

