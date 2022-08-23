FolgoryUSD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $45.58 Million (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. FolgoryUSD has a total market cap of $45.58 million and $495,091.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FolgoryUSD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004742 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,318.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073697 BTC.

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD (CRYPTO:USDF) is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official message board for FolgoryUSD is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolgoryUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

