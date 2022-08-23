FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $15.23 on Friday. FONAR has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FONAR by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FONAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

