FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:FONR opened at $15.23 on Friday. FONAR has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
