Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $38.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.55.

NYSE FL opened at $36.86 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $60.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

