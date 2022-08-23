Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Jonathan M. Grandon Sells 1,536 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 131,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,089. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $37,279,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $14,799,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 663.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

