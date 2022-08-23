Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 41185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Full Metal Minerals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Full Metal Minerals Company Profile

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

