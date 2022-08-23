FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $666,592.20

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $666,592.20 and $892.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00236095 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,493,444 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
