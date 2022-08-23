FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $666,592.20

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $666,592.20 and $892.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00236095 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,493,444 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

