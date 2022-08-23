Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $4.02 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.56. 12,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day moving average is $267.46. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $492.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.