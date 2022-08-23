Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $883,000 in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,183,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,179,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after buying an additional 198,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Mimecast Stock Performance

About Mimecast

Mimecast stock remained flat at $79.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.75. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $85.48.

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

