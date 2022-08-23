Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $113,395,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 146,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.16. 7,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

