Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,000. Cerner makes up approximately 3.0% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Cerner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,436 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after acquiring an additional 112,211 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

CERN remained flat at $94.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

