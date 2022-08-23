Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 175 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in PayPal were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 298,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,619,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

