Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 1.7% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.82. 8,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.85. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $504.99.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

