Gems Price Tops $0.0001 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $133,739.11 and $21,564.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075358 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. "

