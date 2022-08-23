General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Trimmed by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $234.49 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.37. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

