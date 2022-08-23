General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 494,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 42,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in General Motors by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,146,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,164,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,953,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

