Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $991,904.48 and approximately $14.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,461.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003836 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00129115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00075768 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.